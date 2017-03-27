For the YMCA, it’s a good problem to have – but if you’re a Y member who tries to find a parking space during peak times, not so much. The new rec center that houses the Y was faced with parking problems almost immediately after opening its doors almost a year ago, thanks to a surge in membership. On Tuesday (March 28), the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider requests for two variances that are part of the Y’s efforts to add 42-46 additional parking spaces at the facility, which is located at 1475 James Road.