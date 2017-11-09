YMCA Aquatathon part of world-wide event

Hood County YMCA swimmers have a chance to join in a world-wide event Saturday.

The World Wide Aquathon will have water aerobics participants in more than 50 countries jumping into YMCA pools to promote awareness of issues in their community, said Hood County YMCA Aquatic Instructor Nancy Higgins.

The event is free and open to non-members as well, she said. Anyone 18 years or older can come ready to jump in the water for a three-hour workout and fun. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA located at 1475 James Rd. The pool is indoor and heated, Higgins said.