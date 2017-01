The 62nd Hood County Junior Livestock Show enters the third day today with the final three shows of the event – goats 8 a.m., heifers 1 p.m. and steers 1:30 p.m. Thursday’s winners at the Granbury Reunion Grounds were Taylor Branson, grand champion hog; Jared Fore, reserve champion hog; Jake Cherry, grand champion ag mechanics; Hunter Trice, reserve champion ag mechanics; Logan Jackson, grand champion lamb; and Racheal Young, reserve champion lamb.