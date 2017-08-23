Xanax pills land two in jail

Two Granbury teens were arrested after a Hood County constable found about 80 Xanax pills in their vehicle.

Hood County Precinct One Constable Delton Thrasher said he conducted a traffic stop on Loop 567 on Aug. 11. He found 31.8 grams of Xanax in the vehicle, about 80 pills, he said.

Justin Jason Lee, 19, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group three, more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams.

Alexis Michelle Burkel, 18, of Rancho Brazos, was also arrested for tampering with evidence in an on going investigation.