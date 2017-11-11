WWII veteran’s widow recalls how he is determined to saved others

Courage can’t be predicted by physical characteristics – certainly not the missing fingers that prevented an eager young man from joining the fight in World War II, said June Williams.

Her now-deceased husband, Army Private First Class Ralph Williams, was awarded Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his service in Europe during the war, she said. When the war first broke out, Ralph tried to join every branch, but was rejected because he was missing two fingers on his right hand, including his trigger finger, she said.

But by the end of the war, men were needed everywhere and he was drafted, June said. He was assigned to the medical unit of the 415th Infantry leading a group of 16 men who carried the wounded men to the hospitals in the rear, she said. He earned one of the Bronze Stars on Feb. 23, 1945, when he saved 47 young men during a river crossing operation.

Ralph received his Purple Heart after he was wounded on a battlefield in Germany by a landmine, she said.

The lessons they learned during the war, to make the most of each day with their loved ones, guided their lives and their happiness, she said.

“We lived everywhere and did everything,” she said. “We loved to go fishing and camping. Life was great.”