As construction is wrapping up at the Memorial Lane Project, volunteers will gather Saturday morning, June 24, to spruce up the place with landscaping, sod and mulch. Cold water and bug spray will be provided. Volunteers should wear work clothes, gloves and sturdy shoes. Bring sun screen, a hat, a wet towel to cool off and a push broom if you have one. Work begins at 8 a.m. and with a good turn out, volunteers could be finished by noon. The location is adjacent to the Firefighters Park, 550 N. Travis St.