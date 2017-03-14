A mysterious bowl-shaped object seems to be a kitchen item used in mixing and rising dough.

The Nickolauses submitted a photo of a wooden bowl they found at a flea market and restored. The bowl has three legs and is 20 inches long, 12 inches wide and 5 inches tall, he said. It weighs about 7 pounds.

Hood County News readers supported the Nickolauses’ educated guess that the item was a bread or dough bowl. E.R. Walt said it looked like a bowl that had been in his wife’s family since before the Civil War.

Tish McKamy also said the bowl is similar to one that had been in her family for decades.

