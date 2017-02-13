A woman’s body was found on the side of the road near Tin Top Highway early Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., Hood County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call reporting the body, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The body is a white female possibly in her 40s and dead of unknown causes, he said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform the autopsy.

The case is under investigation by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers 817-573-8477 or the Hood County Sheriff’s Office at 817-579-3316.