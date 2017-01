A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after rear-ending a tractor on U.S. Highway 377.

Patsy Steele, 66, was driving westbound on Hwy. 377 at about 6:45 p.m. and struck the back of a John Deere Tractor driven by Kellen Nance that was traveling in the same direction, said Department of Public Safety public information officer Earl Gillum.

Steele was in stable condition and Nance was uninjured, he said.