Officials have identified a person found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire Feb. 4 as Martha Umberger, 52, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

Umberger lived in the mobile home where she was found, said her sister Anna Hennen. According to her family, Umber had lived in Granbury since she was 7 years old and graduated from Granbury High School. Know as Martee to her friends and family, she assisted others whenever she could.

The fire is still under investigation, Wilson said. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 7 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 1400 block of North Fork Road northeast of Granbury. The fire began in the mobile home before spreading to a nearby carport and RV, Wilson said. The man living in the RV escaped uninjured.