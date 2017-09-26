Woman dies is car crash

A Mineral Wells woman died Tuesday morning after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at the Old Granbury Road and Temple Hall Highway intersection, according to state troopers.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:15 a. m. Tuesday, said Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Richard Hunter. Peggy Lynn Barnett, 55, stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Temple Hall Highway, he said. Barnett’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by the Dodge Journey driven by Ashley Marie Newton, 30, of Granbury, Hunter said.

Barnett died at the scene and her passenger, an adult male, was flown to Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries, Hunter said. Newton and an infant in the car with her were taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The crash is being investigated by troopers, Hunter said.