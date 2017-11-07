Woman arrested for threatening husband with rifle

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to a disturbance on Paluxy Trail south of Granbury, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Deputies were told Katherine Woffard Curtis, 54, of Granbury, became upset with her 63-year-old husband over a pending hunting trip and threatened him with a 30/30 caliber rifle, Rose said. No one was injured during the incident, he said.

Curtis was arrested and charged with family violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony with a $25,000 bond.