Woman, 88, believed to have drowned

A woman pronounced dead after her hospice nurse pulled her out of Lake Granbury has been identified as Molly Jeane Curnett, 88, according to law officials.

About 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a possible drowning in the 4400 block of North Port Ridglea Court southeast of Granbury.

“Deputies were told by a hospice nurse that she found her patient non-responsive in the lake behind the patient’s home,” sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose said. “Lifesaving methods were performed with negative results. Curnutt had dementia and other medical problems and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Rose said there were no signs of foul play.

“It is believed Curnutt died of an accidental drowning,” Rose said.