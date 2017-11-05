Woman, 86, dies after crash; two others seriously injured

An 86-year-old woman died and two other people, also in their 80s, were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Paluxy Highway near Neri Road.

Loretta Embrey, of Waxahachie, was taken by air ambulance to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth where she later died. She was a passenger in a 2003 Cadillac driven by Roland Coker, 86, also of Waxahachie. He and another passenger, Betty Mclead, 81, also of Waxahachie, were taken by air ambulance to Harris.

Coker was turning left (north) out of a private roadway off Paluxy Highway to travel toward Granbury and failed to yield right of way to a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Carri Tuggle, 41, of Tolar, according to the Texas Highway Patrol. Tuggle was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center for minor injuries, troopers said.