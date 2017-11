Games will be starting soon for the winter adult sports league season. Registration is still open. Adult teams can sign up for coed arena ball, men’s basketball, flag football and coed volleyball. Teams will play eight games, plus one single-elimination tournament. For information about rules and team pricing, or to sign up your team for the winter season, click here. You can also call Maggie Wylie with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 817-573-7030.