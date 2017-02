You can learn more about the rhinoceros at “Winos For Rhinos” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at D’Vine Wine on the square. Fossil Rim’s rhino expert and hoofstock curator, Adam Eyres, will speak about rhinos at Fossil Rim and on a global scale. “One of the biggest concerns is that the poaching rate of rhinos annually has exceeded the birth rate,” spokesman Warren Lewis said. “That means their population is in a huge decline and on the path toward extinction.”