High wind knocked down trees and power lines in parts of Hood County early Wednesday. A roof caved in on a home in Pecan Plantation. Power outages were reported in the area, including deCordova Bend Estates where about half of the subdivision is without power, emergency personnel said. Hardest hit included Pecan Plantation, Indian Harbor and Montego Bay in the Acton area. Trees and power lines were down on roadways. No injuries were reported. Residents sought shelter after a tornado warning was issued for Hood County. No confirmed tornadoes were reported.