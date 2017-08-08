Widows, children of WWII POWs gather to honor, strengthen bonds

Family members of the 736 members of the “Lost Battalion,” and USS Houston crew freed from Japanese POW camps at the end of World War II gathered to celebrate the bond that helped their fathers and husbands survive three years of captivity.

In March of 1945, 534 members of the Second Battalion, 131st Field Artillery, 36th Division of the Texas National Guard were taken prisoner by Japanese forces in the Dutch East Indies. On the water surrounding the Dutch East Indies a few days earlier, the cruiser USS Houston was sunk. Of her crew, 368 made it to shore and were taken prisoner by the Japanese. As prisoners of war, they were moved to different work camps and lived with minimal food, shelter or resources. Some worked in mines, and others helped build the “Burma-Siam Death Railroad.”

In the United States, the fates of the Second Battalion and Houston’s crew were unknown, prompting the nickname “Lost Battalion.” The same year they came home, Lost Battalion wives arranged a welcome-home celebration in Wichita Falls that grew into the yearly reunion.

Now that only a few members of the original Battalion and crew are alive, and often can’t attend the annual reunion, it falls to the widows and children of those veterans to keep their memories and friendships alive.