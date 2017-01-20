Granbury resident Laney Sweet, whose husband was killed by an Arizona police officer, filed a lawsuit seeking $75 million in damages Tuesday.

Sweet said she filed the lawsuit to continue seeking justice for her husband, 26-year-old Daniel Shaver, who died after being shot by then-officer Philip Brailsford. Brailsford shot Shaver as he lay on the floor outside his hotel room. Brailsford was later fired for violations of departmental policy and pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder in Shaver’s death.

“Mesa Police Department, and more specifically Philip Brailsford, failed my husband the night of his murder. They were supposed to be there to protect and serve – and yet, here we are,” Laney said.

The lawsuit claims Mesa officers’ reckless tactics contributed to Shaver’s death, according to the website AZCentral.