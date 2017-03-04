Hood County News readers sent in a chorus of answers for this weeks “What is it” item.

Reader Ginger Hale submitted this week’s photo.

“We discovered this ‘tub/sink/?’ back behind an outbuilding on my husband’s old home place in Arkansas many years ago with standing water in it. It is cast iron and extremely heavy; porcelain coated on the inside; four large ball and claw feet on the bottom,” she said.

Several readers said they recognized the tub right away or had seen one before. One reader explained the tube’s name and its medical use.

It is a sitz tub, from the German word meaning to sit. It was used for patients who needed to soak after rectal surgery or to relieve pain, cramps and infections. A tub with similar feet and features was produces by Standard Manufacturing Company of Pennsylvania, which later became American Standard, still in business today, said Andrew Shedlosky.

Several readers who called or emailed in said they had often seen these tubs used as flower planters.

To submit our next mystery item, send a photo and a short description. We will share the item in a future issue.

If you recognize an item, give us a call, an email or a letter explaining what you know about the object and how you learned it so we can share the information.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256. Submitted items and answers must include a name and city for publication. Please also include a way to reach you if our staff need more information.