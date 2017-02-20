Hood County News readers helped a local couple find out more about a piece of furniture in their home.

One person submitted this photo of a wooden piece of furniture used to store china at home. A red, black and tan manufacturer’s sticker inside the case reads

“Tomlinson Chair MFG. CO.

Our symbol of quality your protection

High Point, N.C.”

The cabinet looked familiar to many evoking childhood memories, and some readers found similar items by the same company in online auctions.

Reader Kelly Mason found that the Tomlinson company was still operating.

“Sidney Halstead Tomlinson, Sr. co-founded The Tomlinson Chair Manufacturing Co. with his brother in 1901,” according to the company’s website. “Tomlinson was one of the first manufacturers to make matched dining room suites and to develop period adaptations in the 19th Century French, English and American styles.”

Tomlinson Chair Manufacturing was renamed Tomlinson of High Point in 1934, so the label on the Hood County reader’s piece indicated it was made prior to that, Mason said.

If you have an item around the house you would like to learn more about, let us know!

To enter an item, send a photo and a short description. We will share the item in a future issue. If you see something you recognize, give us a call, an email or a letter explaining what you know about the object and how you learned it. Submitted answers will be shared.

Submitted items and answers must include a name and city for publication. Please also include a way to reach you if our staff need more information.

Emails should be sent to Bethany Kurtz at bkurtz@hcnews.com. Calls related to mystery items should be directed to Kurtz by calling 817-573-7066, ext. 256.