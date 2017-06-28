Dave Alexander began playing the trumpet when he was 4. He was going on gigs with his dad by the time he was 8.

“All my life, I’ve been involved with music,” he said. “My dad is a professional musician. Pretty much everyone in my family is a musician.” Alexander brings his four-piece Western swing band to The New Granbury Live on the square for afternoon and evening shows Monday. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and tickets are $15 and $20.