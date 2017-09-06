In Wednesday’s Hood County News

Moving forward, Hood County residents will have to pay their taxes at two locations. County taxes will be paid to the County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office while city and ISD taxes will be collected by the Hood County Appraisal District. For more on this story, read “County begins tax switch-over.”

Also in the Sept. 6 paper:

• Musical highlights and more photos from this weekend’s Labor Day Lake Fest.

• Pet project: Drive underway for furry friends affected by floods

• State awards $3.3 million for airport expansion

• Beware of charity scams post-hurricane

• State Fair winners recognized

• Children need foster homes, foster parents need support

These and much more await readers in the paper coming to a news stand near you!