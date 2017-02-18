The 8th Annual Black History Celebration is from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Granbury Resort Conference Center, 621 E. Pearl St. The theme this year is We Can Work It Out! The Lake Granbury Ministrerial Alliance invites everyone to enjoy the special night of worship in word and song. Speakers include Julian Corpus, Granbury Church of the Nazarene; Barry Jenkins, Barry Jenkins Ministries; Lonnie Lehrman, Granbury Baptist Church; and Lloyd H. Spence, NOIZ Media and Entertainment. The Granbury Mass Choir, Lloyd Spence, BHC Band and Randy Adams will be leading the worship with music.