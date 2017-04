Deputies found drugs when they served a warrant on Saturday, resulting in new charges against the Benbrook woman.

On Saturday around midnight, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies served a warrant for 57-year-old Jacqulyn Marie Wynn in the 9500 block of Hwy. 377 in Cresson.

Wynn was in possession of 3.3 grams of methamphetamine as well as several alprazolam pills. She tried to destroy a drug pipe during the incident.

The warrant was for possession of drug paraphernalia.