Volunteers needed to keep free tax assistance program alive

The ability to provide free income tax assistance for senior citizens depends on volunteers. While the need is growing, volunteers are dwindling. Jerry Lowe, area coordinator, said the volunteer corps is getting smaller. At one time, there were 16 volunteers in the county. There were only 8 last year. “We used to offer help at the Hood County Senior Center and at the library,” Lowe said. “We don’t have enough people to serve two locations any more.” If you would like to help, call Lowe at 817-279-8211. Last year, tax return assistance was given to 479 people at the Hood County Library. Training in available online, and will be offered through the district office in January.