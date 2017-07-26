Where there is smoke and fire in Hood County, there will also be volunteer firefighters. But soon, there may not be enough firefighters in DeCordova to go around. Nine fire departments serve the residents and businesses of Hood County. All of them are staffed entirely by volunteers.

The DeCordova/Acton Volunteer Fire Department is looking to increase their roster of volunteers before a predicted 1,300 new dwellings including some multi family or retirement housing is added to the Acton area, said DCBE Fire Captain Kenneth Elliott.

The station now has about 28 people on its roster, he said. Station leadership is hoping to increase its roster to 45 or 50 members in time to cope with a predicted residential boom, he said.

In 2015, the DeCordova station received 893 calls and in 2016 received 859, according to county records. DeCordova and other Hood County stations are planning a community event in August to connect with people interested in volunteering, Elliott said, but applications are accepted at any time.

Those interested in volunteering can pick up an application at the DeCordova station any time the station’s bay doors are open, he said.