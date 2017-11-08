Volunteers make a difference for senior citizens

Community donations to the Senior Connection have topped $9,600 this year. Volunteers with the group help older adults with various handyman jobs like cleaning leaves from the gutters, building ramps, removing old mattresses, trimming tree branches and removing old fencing. Groups or individuals can help the program with monetary donations or as volunteers. To volunteer, contact Publisher Jerry Tidwell at the Hood County News, 817-573-7066. Tax deductible donations can be made to UWHC – Senior Connection, and mailed to UWHC Senior Connection, P.O. Box 1611, Granbury, Texas 76048