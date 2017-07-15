When the wind blows just right, residents of Pecan Plantation can hear laughter coming across the Brazos River from Camp El Tesoro. For Robin Solomon it was a call, beckoning her to service. She spends one day a week at the camp volunteering in the camp store.

Though working in the story is not always a calm experience, it is always fun, she said.

“Sometimes it can get a little wild because they are kids at camp,” she said.

Growing up, she was raised by a single mother with four sisters, and they never had the extra money to attend summer camp, Solomon said. The time spent making new friends and exploring the outdoors is making an impression on the kids, she said, and she is glad to play a part in shaping their lives.

The camp offers a volunteer sign-ups on its website.