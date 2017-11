A former “The Voice” contestant will take the stage with the Granbury Live Follies Saturday. Holly Tucker will appear in the classic Texas country-theme event with the regular Follies cast. She finished sixth in the NBC-TV hit music reality show.

Saturday’s show will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.thenewgranburylive.com or by phone at 800-340-9703.