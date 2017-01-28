The video “Granbury PD Officer Saves Child’s Life” has won a Platinum Award in two categories from the AVA Digital Awards, an international competition. The heart-stopping dash cam video shows Officer Chase Miller quickly taking charge when answering a 911 call about an unresponsive child at a fast food restaurant. Miller took the 3-year-old boy from the arms of his distraught mother and revived him through CPR. The child, who stopped breathing after suffering a seizure caused by a high temperature, made a full recovery.