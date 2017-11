Veterans will be honored with a special program at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 in the auditorium at Granbury High School. The parade is at 2 p.m. and will travel east on Pearl Street and circle the square. Special cards will be available to recognize loved ones at Memorial Lane Park, 550 N. Travis St. The Hood County News presents The Granbury Live Follies Veterans Day Show at 3 and 7 p.m. today at Granbury Live on the square.