The VFW Post 7835, American Legion Post 491 and the Marine Corps League have teamed up to sponsor a fundraiser Brisket and Sausage Dinner, silent auction, cake walk and music on Saturday Nov. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW Post, 3670 W. Highway 377. Tickets are $15 and available at the American Legion Post 491, 3409 Davis Road. Proceeds benefit Granbury High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC. If you would like to donate items for the silent auction, contact Jim Trimble at [email protected]