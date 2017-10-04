Vegas concert turns to nightmare; Granbury grads thankful to be alive

Gunshots turned a fun Las Vegas concert into a nightmare for two Granbury graduates.

Rowdy Moore, a 2008 STARS Academy graduate, and his wife, Kristen, were taking in the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. Kristen graduated from Granbury High School in 2009. About four songs in, he said he realized the pops he had heard moments before were gunshots, not fireworks. The couple ran for five or six blocks until they felt safe enough to wait for a family member to pick them up, he said.

Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from a hotel room overlooking the venue, according to a statement by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police found him dead in a hotel room.

At press time, 59 people had died because of the shooting and about 520 people were injured, according to the police department.

“I was thankful we were safe and saddened because I knew the devastation that was behind us,” Rowdy said.