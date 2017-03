Free classes for GED prep and English for adults meet from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at Granbury First United Methodist Church, 301 Loop 567. English as second language class meets at Ruth’s Place, 2723 Maplewood, on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon. Classes are also offered Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Forward Training Center of Hood County. Minimum age is 17. The class is free. Call 817-573-6677 for more information.