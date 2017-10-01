Use for spring-wrapped tool stumps woman

A spring around a yellow object has a Granbury woman puzzled. Holly Robinson found the object in a Granbury resale shop and had to have it, she said.

The spatula-shaped object is about 15 inches long. The bottom part is 2 inches wide. There is an indention on one side and the words “Pat. Pending” on it. What really makes it a mystery is a long spring that runs through the handle and then all around the edges of the bottom part, she said. There is a small indention that the spring fits into to hold it in place, she said.

If you have a historical or odd item around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

If you recognize an item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

