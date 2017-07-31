A woman injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday involving a Hood County fire truck remains in the hospital in serious condition.

A 52-year-old woman from Glen Rose was waiting to turn into Laguna Vista subdivision when her car was struck from behind and then hit by two other vehicles including the fire truck, according to DPS. A total of five people including three firefighters were transported for medical treatment. The firefighters and the third driver were transported in fair condition on Saturday, according to DPS.

The firefighters were released from the hospital Saturday, according to the fire marshal.

The driver to initially struck Stone was uninjured and was sighted for failure to control speed, according to DPS.

A petition to have a turn lane installed at the entrance to Laguna Vista was started soon after the accident.