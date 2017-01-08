Update: All fifteen residents were displaced by fire Sunday afternoon at the Towne Lake Apartments building just east of the Pearl Street Lake Granbury Bridge, Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said. A passerby saw smoke and fire and knocked on the doors of the residents who appeared to be unaware of the blaze. No residents were injured, but two firefighters were hurt, but not seriously, Wilson said. Firefighters were still on the scene at 8:45 p.m., four hours after the fire was reported. All residents have been relocated to homes of friends and family, city officials said.