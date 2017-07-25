Around 3 a.m. Monday deputies responded to the 3600 block of Lake Granbury Drive and found nine minors at an underage alcohol party, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. They ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Eight of the minors were cited for class C misdemeanors including minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abiel Edgardo Sanchez, the 19-year-old from Granbury, was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine, under 2 ounces of marijuana and several xanax pills, Rose said. He was arrested on a felony charge and misdemeanors.