It’s been almost two years since heavy rains caused a sinkhole to open up by the Brookeshire’s parking lot on S. Morgan/Highway 144, but it’s finally going to be fixed. Repairs will begin Monday, according to an announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Depending on weather, the work should be finished by fall, the announcement said. Motorists are encouraged to be cautious and to observe warning signs. The city finished its work on the parking lot (replacing a lift station destroyed by the collapse) some time ago.