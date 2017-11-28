Two men arrested after throwing drugs from truck, police say

At 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, Granbury police officers pulled over a Dodge Ram pickup, said Sgt. Cris Brichetto. As the pickup made a left onto North Plaza Drive, the officer observed a plastic bag being thrown out the passenger window, he said. The bag which contained marijuana and nine green pills later identified as Alprazolam, Brichetto said.

Driver Gilbert Xavier Sanchez, 20, and passenger Joshua Lynn Beasley, 20, both from Granbury, were arrested for tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; and possession of a controlled substance penalty group three, less than 28 grams.