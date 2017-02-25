Recognize the Dodge pickup truck or driver in this video? The vehicle is missing the passenger side headlight. The driver is a person of interest in the Feb. 13 fatal hit and run of Martine Turrey on Tin Top Highway, northwest of Granbury. Call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 817-579-3307 or Crime Stoppers at 817-573-TIPS.
Video: Truck may be connected to Feb. 13 fatal hit and run
