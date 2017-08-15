Troopers know more about double fatality

Highway troopers know more about a double fatality head-on crash late Monday afternoon on Highway 377 west of Tolar.

Here’s their account:

A Stephenville woman was traveling east on 377 in the inside lane. A vehicle driven by DeCordova resident Carylane Bogan passed on the right and tried to move over in front of the Stephenville woman.

The back bumper of Bogan’s vehicle hit the front bumper of the Stephenville woman’s car and traveled into the westbound lane where it struck an oncoming car driven by Stephenville resident Robert Earl Buttrey Jr.

Both Bogan and Buttrey were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the other car was not injured, troopers said.