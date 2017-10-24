Trial begins for Arizona cop who shot Granbury man

The trial of an Arizona police officer charged with murdering a Granbury man began this week.

Daniel Shaver was in Mesa when he was shot and killed by former Officer Philip Brailsford who was responding to a report of someone was pointing a rifle out a window at his hotel. Brailsford was later fired for violations of departmental policy and pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder in Shaver’s death.

Originally scheduled for earlier this year, a judge delayed the trial until October. If convicted of second-degree murder, Brailsford would face 10 to 25 years in prison.