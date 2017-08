Hood County deputies arrested Ashley Marie Morton, 23, of Granbury, for possession of Xanax and Tramadol pills which Morton tried to conceal and hand off to a friend, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The arrest occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Ridgecrest Drive, he said.

She is charged with a third-degree felony for tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance.