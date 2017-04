Heroin and other illegal drugs got a Fort Worth man arrested in Hood County Tuesday. Dwannell Florod Bunting, 31, was found in possession of 3 grams of heroin, multiple hydrocodone and ecstasy pills, and less than 2 ounces of marijuana, Rose said. He was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.