A Granbury woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Hood County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 3600 block of Valley Ridge Dr, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

During the stop, Shannon Lee Benedict, 20, was found to be in possession of more than 3 grams of methamphetamine.

She is charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony with a $20,000 bond.