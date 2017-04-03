Deputies arrested a Joshua man for drug possession Friday. Around 6 p.m., the Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit made a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Hwy. 377 East, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.
Johnnie Ray Dunson ll, 31, was in possession of 1.5 grams of cocaine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana, Rose said.
Traffic stop yields drug arrest
