A Granbury teenager was arrested on drug charges Wednesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. Hood County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop. Chloe Nicole Cobler, 17, was found to be in possession of under a gram of cocaine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony with a bond of$5,000, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.