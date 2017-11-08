Traffic stop nets drug arrest

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped a vehicle at Pago Pago Court and Ports O Call Court south of Granbury, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

During the stop, deputies found Billy Rahn Welch, 54, of Granbury, had 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, Rose said.

Welch was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.